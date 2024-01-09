Crash in Blaine County hospitalizes one

On Jan. 8 just after 4 p.m., Blaine County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Gannett Road and US Highway 20.

At the crash scene just south of Bellevue officers determined that a 2019 Ford F350 owned by Idaho Power came down Gannett Rd., stopping at the intersection with Highway 20.

The 35-year-old driver then pulled into the intersection in front of a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra driven by a 48-year-old man from Moore, Idaho. The truck failed to yield to the Nissan on the highway and was struck by the car which could not stop in time to avoid the collision.

The crash closed both lanes on Highway 20 as responders cleared the scattered debris from the scene. The truck sustained moderate damage from the crash, but the Nissan sustained "substantial damage" according to officers.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.