Cram Fire nears 100k acres as crews continue suppression, containment efforts

MADRAS, Oregon — The smoke making the skies hazy in the Treasure Valley is coming from north-central Oregon near the City of Madras, where the Cram Fire has burned some 95,748 acres.

Evacuations, including Level 3 (GO NOW) orders, are still in effect for multiple zones in the area.

Cram Fire 2025 Facebook Page The areas shaded in red are under Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation orders. The yellow indicates Level 2 (BE SET) orders, and the green areas are for LEVEL 1 (BE READY) orders.

According to the latest update on Inciweb, 932 personnel are currently working the fire.

As of this writing, the wildfire is 49% contained.

Fire crews are reporting that "fire behavior has moderated" in the last 24 hours.

"Thanks to the outstanding work by firefighters over the past week and a decreasing threat to homes, the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) will begin adjusting its response. Some structure protection crews and engines will be released from the Cram Fire to return to their home districts. Remaining personnel will continue working around structures to extinguish hot spots and ensure any lingering threats to homes are addressed." - Cram Fire Update (7/20/25)

In the coming days, crews will work to connect fire breaks with the hopes of full containment. A cool and humid forecast into next week will help towards that end.

The cause of this wildfire remains under investigation.