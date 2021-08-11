Watch
COVID: Oregon governor warns hospitals could be overwhelmed

Portland Business Jouranl
Cathy Cheney/AP
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown attends a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Brown and Oregon health officials warned Tuesday of the capacity challenges facing hospitals as COVID-19 case counts continue to spike in the state. (Cathy Cheney/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 3:33 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 17:33:33-04

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced a statewide indoor mask requirement because of the spike in coronavirus hospitalizations and cases, warning that the state’s health care system could be overwhelmed.

Beginning Friday, everyone who is 5 years or older in Oregon — regardless of vaccination status — will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Brown had urged local officials to implement their own mandates, but almost none did.

The newest coronavirus health and safety measure in Oregon applies to all indoor public spaces, including businesses, grocery stores, indoor entertainment venues and gyms. In addition, people older than two years old will be required to wear masks on public transit.

