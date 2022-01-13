Watch
COVID-19 in Idaho: 2 lawmakers test positive, Caldwell School District announces closure

Posted at 6:23 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 20:40:13-05

Caldwell School District schools will close Jan. 13-14 as COVID-19 cases surge.

The district announced the closure for Thursday and Friday due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases within the schools and staffing shortages.

In a letter sent to families, the district announced students will be required to wear a face mask at least until January 21, 2022.

The Caldwell School District Board of Trustees will meet for a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the closure.

2 lawmakers test positive

Two Idaho Democrats tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

Representative John Gannon and Senator Janie Ward-Engelking learned of the positive result and immediately left the Statehouse, according to Idaho House and Senate Democrat Communications Director Olivia Heersink.

Both lawmakers are now at home and wore masks while inside the Statehouse. Those who were in close contact with the two have been notified and will be testing, according to Heersink.

IDHW reports yet another record-high for daily cases

The Department of Health and Welfare reported 2,821 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, breaking the previous record set just Jan. 11.

The state also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,260.

