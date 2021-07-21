Watch
Coroner ID's woman who was shot, killed by Nampa police

Idaho News 6
Nampa shooting
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jul 21, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman shot and killed by Nampa police officers last week as 51-year-old Dawn Simpson.

The Idaho Statesman reports Simpson died Friday from a gunshot wound at a Boise hospital. The Nampa Police Department said the shooting happened earlier that day after officers responded to a trespassing report and found Simpson parked in a driveway.

Officers said they told Simpson to get out of the car, but she instead drove away, hitting a patrol car. The officers confronted her a few blocks away, and said they returned fire after she shot at them.

The shooting is under investigation.

