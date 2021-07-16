Nampa Police: Woman shot, killed by police after trespassing complaint

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa woman died at the hospital after being shot by police following a trespassing complaint and pursuit, according to a news release.

Nampa Police Officers responded to the trespassing call at 12:22 p.m. Friday on Teakwood Drive. Officers say they found a 51-year-old female Nampa resident in the driveway. Officers say they also confirmed the woman had warrants for her arrest.

The woman was parked in the driveway when officers approached her and did not comply when officers asked her to exit the vehicle, according to police. When an officer opened the door, she sped off and hit a patrol vehicle.

Officers reportedly followed her to the 500 block of Mulberry Loop. Police say the woman pointed and fired her weapon at officers and officers returned fire.

Press Release Edit: No one else was injured in this incident, to include the officers. https://t.co/9NnYm1V09W — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) July 16, 2021

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries, according to Nampa police. Nampa Police report no one else was injured in the shooting.

The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating and Idaho State Police is the lead investigative agency.

