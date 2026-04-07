Coroner identifies victims of Pocatello shooting

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Power County Coroner’s Office and Power County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed the identities of two of the deceased following the shooting on Tank Farm Road in Power County on Friday, April 3, 2026.

The two decedents in the original shooting are:



Brandon Lee Madden, 40, of Pocatello (m)

Amanda Ann Christian, 36, of Pocatello (f)

Next of kin has been notified.

“My heart goes out to the families involved and the Power County community affected by this tragedy,” said Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner.

The decedent from the officer-involved shooting will be released pending next of kin notification.

Power County Sheriff’s Office continues to be assisted in the homicide investigation by Idaho State Police and Bannock County Coroner’s Offices.

The Idaho Falls Police Department remains the lead agency for the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Power County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this incident by the Bannock County and Power County Coroner’s Offices, Bannock County and Bingham County Sheriff’s Offices, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Pocatello, American Falls and Idaho State Police, Idaho Fish and Game, and Portneuf Air Rescue. Pocatello, Fort Hall, and Power County provided EMS and ambulance services.

ORIGINAL REPORT | New details released about shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured in Power County