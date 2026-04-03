New details released about shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured in Power County

UPDATE (11 p.m.)

The following is a news release from the Power County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies:

POWER COUNTY — The Power County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tank Farm Road on the afternoon of Friday, April 3. The incident resulted in three fatalities and two injuries. Law enforcement has confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community.

At approximately 2:38 p.m., dispatch received reports of three people shot on Tank Farm Road in northern Power County. Emergency responders arrived to find two individuals deceased and one injured. The injured person was transported to Portneuf Medical Center via ambulance.

During the initial investigation, authorities located a suspect hiding near the Portneuf River. While at the scene, officers heard additional gunshots and discovered another injured individual suffering from gunshot wounds. That individual was life-flighted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Deputies attempted to negotiate with the suspect. The suspect presented a threat to deputies, brandishing a firearm, at which point law enforcement responded with deadly force. The suspect died on scene.

The community is safe, and law enforcement remains on-site to process the scene. The names of the deceased and injured are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those lost today and those recovering in the hospital,” said Sheriff Kasey Kendall. “We are grateful for the quick response of our deputies and regional partners who worked to ensure no further harm came to our community.”

The Idaho Falls Police has been called in to lead the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The investigation into the original shooting will be led by Idaho State Police, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

Power County Sheriff’s Office is assisted by the Bannock County and Bingham County Sheriff’s Offices, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Pocatello, American Falls and Idaho State Police, Idaho Fish and Game, and Portneuf Air Rescue. Pocatello, Fort Hall, and Power County provided EMS and ambulance services.

UPDATE (8:05 p.m.)

The suspect involved in the shooting is dead and the scene is secure, according to Bannock County spokeswoman Emma Innacone. There is no longer any threat to public safety. Additional details are expected to be released tonight. We will update this story when new details come in.

UPDATE (6:25 p.m.)

In a brief news conference, Emma Iannacone, the public information officer, said authorities are still working to secure the scene. She also said updated information on the status of the shooting victims is not yet available.

UPDATE (6 p.m.):

The following is a news release from the Power County Sheriff’s Office.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Batiste and Tank Farm Road.

At approximately 2:38 p.m., dispatch received reports of three people shot on Tank Farm Road in north Power County. Emergency responders arrived on the scene shortly after.

At this time, Tank Farm Road is closed between Rowland Lane and Siphon Road. Residents and commuters are strictly advised to avoid the area to allow law enforcement and emergency medical services to work unimpeded.

“Our priority right now is securing the scene and ensuring the safety of the surrounding neighborhood,” said Power County Sheriff Kasey Kendall. “We ask for the public’s patience and cooperation as we begin the preliminary investigation.”

The investigation is in its early stages. Further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting will be released as they become available.

Power County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Bannock County and Bingham County sheriff’s offices; Pocatello, American Falls and Idaho State Police; and Portneuf Air Rescue. Pocatello, Fort Hall and Power County are providing EMS and ambulance services.

UPDATE (5:20 p.m.):

Three people have been shot near Pocatello.

Emma Iannacone, public information officer for Bannock County, held a press briefing near Interstate 86 just after 5 p.m. An emergency call came in at approximately 2:38 p.m. for a report of three people being shot in the area of North Tank Road.

WATCH | Police arrive on the scene of a shooting near Pocatello—

Police respond to a shooting in Pocatello

At this time, Iannacone cannot confirm any fatalities or arrests.

When asked by EastIdahoNews.com if she could confirm if there is a suspect at large, she said, “we’re keeping the scene active while we account for everyone.

“Right now, it’s an active scene, and so we’re asking the public to stay away out of an abundance of caution,” Iannocone said.

The area of the shooting is in south Power County, but they’re being assisted by numerous agencies, including Bannock and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Pocatello and American Falls Police departments and Idaho State Police. Also, Portneuf Air Rescue as well as Pocatello, Fort Hall and Power County Ambulance are assisting in the response.

Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Original story:

Police are at the scene of a shooting on outside of Pocatello.

Multiple officers from different agencies are responding to the shooting on Tank Farm Road, around a mile north of Interstate 86 and the Simplot plant. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office sent out an emergency alert.

“STAY AWAY from the area and use alternate routes. If you are in the immediate vicinity, stay indoors,” the alert says.

The massive police response is near two structures, which look to be workshops. The two buildings are around 250 yards away from each other. There are also several homes in the immediate vicinity.

A helicopter that had been circling the area has landed in a nearby field.

It’s unknown how many people were shot or if a suspect has been detained.

In addition to the helicopter, various armored vehicles are at the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com has a crew there. We will update this breaking news story as we learn more information.

Report by Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com