Coronavirus concerns after the holidays

With the holiday season coming to a close, flu cases are taking off and COVID-19 continues to be a looming threat.

When asked if COVID has become more dangerous, Ann Weiss, Clinical Director at Primary Health, replied, "I really don't think we know. Especially with the component of long COVID thrown in there. It's really significant for a lot of people. I don't see COVID just becoming flu any time soon."

Covid continues to mutate and change, but Weiss, clinical director at Primary Health says the latest boosters seem to be effective against it. Even still, some are reluctant to get their booster shots.

Idaho resident John Nargiel says, "The only reason I got it was I was taking a trip to the Philippines and I wouldn't have been able to go on the trip without it."

If you do get sick, doctors advise that you stay at home except to see a doctor who can quickly determine if you have the flu. Tests for COVID-19, however, take much longer because the viral load has to build up over several days.

According to the CDC, there are still concerns that some hospitals across the country could be overwhelmed by the combination of COVID and a spike in flu cases but so far, Idaho is keeping up.

Weiss says, "We're nowhere near where we were with hospitalizations two years ago so I think we're ready to handle it.

It's still not too late to get your flu vaccine or your COVID booster, though keep in mind that both vaccines take around 2 weeks to reach their maximum effectiveness in the body.