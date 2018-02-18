Cops and firefighters hit the ice for the 17th annual Guns N Hoses hockey game

BOISE, Idaho - Treasure Valley First Responders hit the ice on Saturday for a good cause. The 17th annual Guns N Hoses hockey game has local firefighters and police officers slapping on skates and competing in a friendly match.
This year the groups are raising money for the Idaho Fallen Firefighters Foundation and a K-9 Memorial for fallen four-legged officers. Organizers plan to build the K-9 memorial near the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial in Meridian.
"The relationship between the canine and the Handler is pretty tight, so I would say not having a Canine Memorial prior to this, I think we kind of missed a step there," said Ryan Rhoades of the Fraternal Order of Police Treasure Valley Lodge 11.
Organizers believe they raised at least $8,000. The firefighters won the game 7 - 2. The money will be split evenly between both causes.