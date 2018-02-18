Cops and firefighters hit the ice for the 17th annual Guns N Hoses hockey game

High Wind Warning issued February 17 at 5:23PM MST expiring February 17 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa

Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 3:41PM MST expiring February 18 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:33PM MST expiring February 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:33PM MST expiring February 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Lander, White Pine

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:33PM MST expiring February 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Lander, White Pine

Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 3:33PM MST expiring February 18 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, White Pine

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 2:30PM MST expiring February 18 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Gem, Valley, Washington

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 2:30PM MST expiring February 18 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls

Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 1:53PM MST expiring February 18 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Cassia, Franklin, Oneida, Power

Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 1:53PM MST expiring February 18 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 9:45AM MST expiring February 18 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Gem, Valley, Washington

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:25AM MST expiring February 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:25AM MST expiring February 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Lander, White Pine

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:25AM MST expiring February 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko

Winter Storm Watch issued February 16 at 2:41PM MST expiring February 18 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer