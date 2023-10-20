Convicted Idaho serial killer's execution delayed

BOISE, IDAHO — On Thursday, Idaho serial killer Thomas Creech received a stay of his execution, which was planned for November 8. This comes after the State Commission of Pardons and Parole announced on Wednesday that they will set a hearing for arguments on commutation.

RELATED|Convicted killer Thomas Creech gets clemency hearing

A press release from the Federal Defender Services of Idaho stated that Creech was grateful to Judge Jason D. Scott for issuing the stay.

The press release went on to say that Creech is "a changed man who poses no threat and has improved himself and the lives of countless others during his 40 years in prison."

RELATED | The History of Thomas Creech