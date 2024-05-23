Construction underway: when the new water tower will be done for Nampa

NAMPA — The city of Nampa is halfway through construction of a new water tower at 11th street and I-84.

The new tower will meet the needs of a growing community.

The tower is 46 feet tall.

It will have 40 steel bands to reinforce the concrete.

It holds 1.5 million gallons of water.

The city of Nampa is building the equivalent of a 46 foot tall concrete swimming pool.

That’s deep enough to give a scuba diver the bends.

But there won’t be any swimming in this structure.

“Once it’s done this will add more capacity for fire flow and help stabilize pressure in system and height of the tank is critical for that.” said Jeff Barnes director of water resources for Nampa.

The new water tank has a long way to go before it’s filled to capacity with 1.5 million gallons of water. It’e expected to be done in spring of 25.

And the concrete is only part of the magic to hold back 43 thousand pounds of pressure.

“After the concrete portion of the tank is complete they’re going to wrap it with steel bands tighten it down.” said Barnes.

They will apply about 40 bands of steel from top to bottom before the outer cover is applied.

Seems, concrete is a one way material.

"Concrete is not good when you try to pull it apart but when you compress it it’s really strong and durable.and lasts and so when that steel compresses the structure it will withstand the pressure of all the water in it b ut also longevity wise that concrete will be there a long time.” said Barnes.

Barnes says the tank will likely provide enough water and pressure to support the community for the next 20 years and beyond.