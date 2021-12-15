Construction on Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry pauses for winter season, road fully open

Construction on Highway 55 between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley is paused for the winter.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced Wednesday crews winterized the work zone and removed equipment from the area. Two lanes are open and will stay completely open until spring of 2022, when construction will resume.

The road was closed due to construction, roadwork and a rock slide on Nov. 18.