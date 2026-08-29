'Conditions are looking favorable': Crews continue attacking Wildhorse Fire

IDAHO — We're learning more tonight about the Wildhorse Fire's progress as crews work to put out the blaze.

According to a social media post from the U.S. Wildland Fire Service Great Basin, progress was made to "knock down remaining fire activity, strengthen containment and secure the fire perimeter," with "conditions looking favorable" as of 7:18 p.m.

Idaho News 6 first told you about the Wildhorse Fire on August 25, when a storm caused several lightning-caused fires in southern Idaho.

The Wildhorse Fire now sits at 21% containment and has burned roughly 107,000 acres.

The U.S. Wildland Fire Service Great Basin said that updates would be shared "as conditions develop."