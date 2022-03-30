Condition forces former Idaho resident Bruce Willis to stop acting

Former Idaho resident Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting.

The actor, who lived in Hailey in the 90's with his then-wife Demi Moore, is reportedly suffering from aphasia. According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is "a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate".

The "Die Hard" actor owned several buildings in the downtown Hailey area including The Mint, where he sometimes performed with his band.

Willis left Hailey when he and Moore divorced in 2000. He only recently sold his mansion outside Hailey in 2018.

His daughter Rumer wrote on her verified Instagram account, "Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the caption continued. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. "

Aphasia can be caused by a stroke, head injury, brain tumor or a disease.