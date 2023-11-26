Computer rankings decide, Boise State will play in the Mountain West title game

BOISE, Idaho — The Broncos will make their way to the Mountain West championship after finishing the regular season with victories over Utah State and Air Force under interim coach Spencer Danielson.

Only 2 weeks ago on Nov. 12 the Broncos' head coach Andy Avolos was fired, leaving interim coach Danielson to guide the team for the rest of the season.

A victory over Air Force left Boise State in a tie with UNLV and San Jose State which each finished the regular season 6-2. Because the three teams did not face each other, the tie was broken by an average of four computer rankings.

Boise State is now set to play UNLV in Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 2 for the Mountain West title game. BSU has won 8 of the 11 all time meetings with the Rebels.