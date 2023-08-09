Community support for high school junior who was hit and killed while jogging

CALDWELL, Idaho — The identity of the victim hit at the intersection of Karcher Rd. and Indiana Ave. has been released. Cross country athlete and Vallivue High Junior Caden Samples passed away on the night of August 6 when he was hit by car while on a run.

Some of his cross-country teammates started a GoFundMe to support the Samples family. His teammates set a goal of $6,000 and they've already raised over $7,000.

They ask us to keep Caden and his family in our hearts during this difficult time. All donations will be sent to Caden's grandmother, Ellen Samples.