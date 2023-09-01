Community leaders gathered at the Idaho State Capitol for International Overdose Awareness month

BOISE, Idaho — State and community leaders gathered at the Idaho State Capitol today for International Overdose Awareness Month.

The largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember those lost and acknowledge those grieving a loved one due to a drug overdose.

Among those at the event were Melanie Longoria and Shantel Stone who shared their life stories and struggles with drug addiction.

“I want people that are addicted, in addition, to see that there is hope that they can change," said Melanie Longoria."And they can get help and they don't have to die,"

Shantel Stone shares she is celebrating 2 years of sobriety. They both hope that by sharing their story they can encourage others to seek help with drug addiction and ultimately prevent an overdose.

"I feel very empowered knowing that people are going to hear our testimonies," said Shantel Stone. "I'm very excited to know that all the years I spent in addiction is not going to go in vain."

Melanie and Shantel tell the Idaho News 6 team they got introduced to drugs at a very young age by their own family.

"One hit of Fentanyl, or heroin to lose your life, I've seen it happen, not once but twice," said Stone.

After both experiencing life-changing events and overdoses they realized they needed to seek help to better their lives and now both are part of the Waappi Kani Service House– which coaches those battling with addiction.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 381 Idahoans lost their lives to an overdose.

"I hope with my testimony somebody will have the strength to ask for help because that's the hardest part,” said Longoria.

In a statement made by Governor Little during the event at the Capitol he mentioned Idaho Emergency Departments have seen more than 5,000 visits related to overdose in a single year.