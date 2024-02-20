Community invited to the final welcome home of an Emmett Marine killed in helicopter crash

EMMETT, Idaho — An Emmett, Idaho Marine is coming home for the final time.

Captain Benjamin Moulton was was recently killed in a helicopter crash during a training exercise in San Diego.

Now, the Emmett School District and Emmett American Legion are inviting the public to support Capt. Moulton's final homecoming.

People are invited to line the streets of Washington Avenue and Main Street, by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. The groups ask that you honor him by wearing red, white, and blue, and bring an American Flag if possible. Anyone attending is also asked to avoid lining on the side of HWY 16 due to safety concerns.

Following the procession, a short service will be held at the City Park and all are welcome to attend.

In a Facebook post, the Emmett School District wrote, "Ben was one of our own. He grew up in Emmett and graduated from Emmett High School in 2015." The post continues, "Let's show our respect and gratitude by welcoming him back to Emmett one last time."