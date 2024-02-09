Marine killed in a California helicopter crash was from the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 has learned that one of the Marines killed in a CH-53E helicopter mishap on February 6, 2024, is from Emmett.

Capt. Benjamin Moulton was a CH-53E helicopter pilot who was commissioned in the Marine Corps on March 29, 2019 before being promoted to the rank of Captain on August 1, 2023. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal.

All five killed were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and were based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.

The identities of the other Marines are:

Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief.

Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief.

Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire, a CH-53E helicopter pilot.

Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan, a CH-53E helicopter pilot.

The Marines had been reported missing when their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter was "reported overdue" to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Tuesday night. The helicopter departed from Creech Air Force Base near Las Vegas and was en route to Miramar, in the San Diego area.

The Marines said the helicopter was discovered Wednesday morning at 10:08 a.m. MT.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the mishap.