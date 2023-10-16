Comfortable weather continues through October

BOISE, Idaho — The leaves have truly started to fall in the Treasure Valley but October has yet to really see fall temperatures.

Only in short stints has Idaho seen frigid temperatures. Ranges have hit the 60s, 70s, and even 80s seen so far this month with no end to that trend in sight. A slight cool-down is expected on Tuesday but warming right back to the mid-70s for next weekend.

Wetter conditions are expected to stay further north, and Warmer conditions stay to the south heading into next week putting mid and southern Idaho in a nice middle ground of comfort.