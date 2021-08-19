College of Western Idaho requiring face coverings indoors regardless of vaccination status

NAMPA, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho is requiring everyone to wear face coverings indoors on its campus, regardless of vaccination status. Masks will be available at building entrances/security desks according to the university website.

Physical distancing, hand washing and staying home when experiencing any symptoms are also in CWI's protocols. Students are asked to wipe down desks and work areas at the start of each class with provided wipes.

The website says campus protocols are to be followed until further notice. The protocols are in effect immediately and are subject to change, according to CWI.

In-person learning will be available for students, but there are options for online and remote courses if desired. A variety of course delivery options may be selected, giving students the option to select a style that works best for them.

CWI campus locations are using disinfectant fogging equipment, complete building ionization and touchless faucets, towel dispensers and toilets. Click here for more information and additional guidance for CWI's protocols.

The University of Idaho, Idaho State University and Boise State University all announced face masks will be required for the upcoming school year.