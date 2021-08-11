Boise State requiring face masks indoors and some outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccinations

Boise State University announced it will require face coverings be worn both indoors and in some crowded outdoor spaces.

The masks will be required for everyone regardless of vaccination status, the university announced.

"Although ongoing research confirms that COVID vaccines are safe and effective, it is possible for fully vaccinated individuals to unknowingly spread the virus to unvaccinated individuals," according to a statement from BSU on its COVID-19 response.

Related: Back to school mask mandates. Here's what you need to know

The Centers for Disease Control announced face coverings should be worn in indoor public spaces "owned or controlled by the university as well as in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status." Face coverings must be clean, reusable or single-use disposable coverings that cover the nose and mouth, are closed at the bottom and do not allow respiratory droplets to escape through vents or other means.

Facial coverings are not required when working alone in an enclosed space, classroom or in a residence hall room. Visitors to Boise State are expected to adhere to the guidelines.

BSU previously announced it "strongly advised" students, staff and community members to wear a face mask.