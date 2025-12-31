Cold weather snap finally hits and takes its toll on car tires in the Treasure Valley

MERIDIAN, Idaho — After one of the warmest Decembers on record in Idaho, the recent drop to below-freezing temperatures is reminding drivers to check their tire pressure.

The staff at Rogers Tire Pros would ordinarily be busy with tire pressure checks during winter months, but this year has been different.

"Ice is big thing around here and since we haven't had that weather it's been pretty easy," said store manager, Chris Smith.

Time to check your tire pressure

Now that temperatures have dropped below freezing, the temperature swings are affecting tire pressure. Smith explains the impact of temperature changes on tires.

"Every 10 degrees you lose one psi," Smith said.

If drivers last checked their tires in July at 90 degrees, their tires are probably six pounds off from proper pressure now.

"You get a lot of tire wear, that can happen on the edge of your tires because they're under-inflated. Gas mileage. Safety when you take a corner, it affects all that stuff," Smith said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says proper tire inflation can save as much as 11 cents per gallon on fuel. Despite potential savings, NHTSA reports only 19% of drivers properly inflate their tires.

Some stores offer to fill tires with pure nitrogen, which is less likely to fluctuate with temperature. However, Smith says, unless you're driving at high speeds in a sports car, the upgrade isn't necessary.

Drivers can find the proper tire pressure on the sticker inside their driver's side door.

Many tire pressure sensors don't work well because they operate on tiny watch batteries that don't last long.

"They're sealed, so you have to replace the whole sensor," Smith said.

Rather than replacing four sensors, Smith recommends manually checking tire pressure every couple of months.

