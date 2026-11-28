BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin's website announced the temporary closure of their operations this weekend following "significant overnight rainfall" after just opening last weekend.

According to officials, a reopening is tentatively planned for Dec. 5 if conditions allow.

"We are monitoring conditions closely and see that snow, and snowmaking temperatures, are forecast to return later this week, and continue throughout the weekend. Do those snow dances!” — general manager Brad Wilson

Closed areas include the Frontier Point Nordic Trail System and Lodge, as well as the tube hill.

Visitors with day tickets for this weekend are being offered the option to move their tickets to another date, or get credit for their purchase with a gift card. The Downtown Sales Office will stay open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said.