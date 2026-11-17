IDAHO — Bogus Basin is set to open a small section of beginner terrain this weekend, using snow saved from last winter through an insulated storage system called Snow Secure.

The resort has traditionally aimed for a Thanksgiving opening, a goal made more achievable after a 2018 investment in snow-making technology.

"It wasn't unusual for Bogus Basin to be a mid-December opening prior to our 2018 investment in snow-making," said Austin Smith, director of marketing and innovation at Bogus Basin.

Take a look at how the resort is saving snow from last year to open early in 2026:

webBOGUS SKI SEASON PREP PKG.mp4

Snow Secure uses insulated covers to preserve a pile of snow through the summer months, giving the resort another tool to open early when temperatures aren't ideal for making snow.

"We had a very successful pilot year and reinvested and bought more Snow Secure for this last summer," Smith said.

The snow being used for this weekend's opening is snow that remained on the mountain at the end of last season. Smith said the stored snow gives the resort flexibility.

"We're able to just pull off the tarps, push out the snow, and have a product for our customers," Smith said.

The longer-term goal is to save enough snow to open an entire run without relying on snow-making.

"At a certain point in time, the goal is to be able to open the Coach chairlift top to bottom without having to make snow," Smith said.

Smith said that would require three to five piles of saved snow positioned up the hill.

Riley Moffatt, general manager of Greenwood's Ski Haus, said local skiers are optimistic heading into the new season.

"We are excited for a great winter, lots of moisture, but even just a normal year would be great," Moffatt said. "People are honestly really excited and have faith, which is great."

Smith also said Bogus Basin is still hiring for the season, and that seasonal staff retention has been better than expected following last year's difficult winter.