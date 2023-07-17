Civil Trial between St. Luke's and Ammon Bundy continues

BOISE, Idaho — The Civil Trial between St. Luke's Health System and Ammon Bundy continues this week, as the plaintiff started the day with more administrators, doctors, and others who were impacted during the actions at the facility between March 12-March 15, 2022.

Testimony revealed that Life Flight operations at St. Luke's were suspended because pilots refused to land for fear of gunfire from a gathering crowd who were visibly armed.

The doctors on the stand also told of seeing other St. Luke's patients and families in the emergency room, NICU and waiting rooms were frightened due to increased police presence and crowd that was using threatening language.

The Plaintiff continued to build their case of the damages that were incurred by the hospital, in reputation and in the inability to care for patients, brought about by the group of protesters assembled by defendants Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez.

Court ended earlier today, and is expected to resume tomorrow.

Neither of the defendants were present at today's proceedings.