City of Boise exploring more strategies to address housing crisis

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is continuing to gather information and explore new strategies to address the housing crisis.

Maureen Brewer, the city's housing development manager, shared recent data with the Boise City Council and Mayor Lauren McLeanTuesday, saying two out of three Boise renters can’t afford available units.

She said one of the big takeaways from a housing needs analysis is something you probably already knew: there’s a need for more housing. But how much more?

“Well over 2,700 units per year are needed,” Brewer said.

With 67% of renters not able to afford units currently on the market, the new units need to be affordable. The city is exploring several strategies to address the housing crisis, but Brewer says they've outlined their focus.

“Creating a project pipeline so that the city can make direct investments in affordable housing,” Brewer said.

Projects to build more affordable housing takes time, so they’re also pursuing ideas that will make a difference sooner like partnering with developers, nonprofits and other governmental agencies.

“And work on a collective pipeline so that we’re bringing units to the market now, today, a handful of months from now, next year,” Brewer said.

They’re also working on rewriting zoning codes and expanding supportive services like our path home, a partnership to end homelessness in Ada County.

While it wasn't a topic of conversation in City Council's strategic planning session, a group held a press conference outside City Hall about the Shelter Better Task Force. Last month, Mayor Lauren McLean formed the task force to "explore options for doing shelter better and to create a solution that’s right for our city."

One of the speakers at Boise Neighbors for Better Housing's press conference, Bobbie Aitchison, said the task force's goal is actually to recommend the re-location of Interfaith Sanctuary's homeless shelter. She also said they're not confident citizens' concerns are being addressed by the task force.

"We consistently hear that relocating the shelter in a predominantly residential area is a bad idea but the people are fearful of speaking out due to the NIMBY phenomenon. This derogatory slur stands for not in my backyard. This shaming technique is used to silence the voice of citizens and is not an acceptable solution," Aitchison said.

The task force is currently scheduled to have its last meeting on August 30.

If you're in need of rental assistance now, the non-profit Jesse Tree is offering rental assistance at pop-up events across the valley over the next few weeks.