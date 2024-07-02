Christmas in July! Fireworks stand to benefit Saint Vincent de Paul's holiday gift campaign.

Fireworks stand supports charitable efforts to provide christmas gifts and warm clothing for Treasure Valley kids.

Posted at 8:02 AM, Jul 02, 2024

Roland Beres Roland Beres was an anchor in Boise in the 90's. He spent ten years at a station in Madison, Wisconsin, and returned to Boise in 2011 to work for KIVI.

BOISE — Saint Vincent de Paul has set up a fireworks stand at Glenwood and State in Garden City. The benefits go to buy christmas gifts and clothing for children in need.

