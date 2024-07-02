Watch Now
Christmas in July! Fireworks stand to benefit Saint Vincent de Paul's holiday gift campaign.

Fireworks stand supports charitable efforts to provide christmas gifts and warm clothing for Treasure Valley kids.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Jul 02, 2024

BOISE — Saint Vincent de Paul has set up a fireworks stand at Glenwood and State in Garden City. The benefits go to buy christmas gifts and clothing for children in need.

