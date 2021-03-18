Chobani providing COVID-19 vaccines for employees in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — During the pandemic, Chobani has taken steps to make sure employees stay safe, including social distancing, PPE, health screenings, temperature checks, and masks.

Chobani also supported employees by paying special incremental bonuses to all hourly plant employees and giving an ongoing daily childcare subsidy.

Now, Chobani will be taking the extra step to provide free vaccinations for their employees at the Twin Falls location. Chobani says it can give the vaccines to many employees as they are included in Group 2.3 (food and agriculture workers).

They will be partnering with R&R Pharmacy, a local pharmacy based in Jerome whose staff will be the ones administering the vaccine.

“It’s going to be during their shift on both of those days," Senior Director of People Team for Chobani Brandon Dansie said. "On top of that, we are still giving a benefit for all employees of six hours pay three hours per shot.”

The vaccines will be administered on-site and in a socially distanced setting.

“We’re organizing with our frontline leaders so that one person will come up, they’ll fit out their paperwork, they’ll get their shot, they’ll go back to the line and the next person from that line will come up,” said Dansie.

Chobani is excited to provide this opportunity and be able to demonstrate how employers can be of assistance to their employees during tough times.

“These are the people that each day get up and they provide that for us," Dansie said. "So that we can go to the store and feed our families every day, day in, day out. To be able to say, hey, because of that, because you are a critical part of this society, we’re going to be able to offer this vaccine.”

Vaccinations will be available on March 25 and April 1 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.