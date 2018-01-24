Cher endorses Idaho lawmaker for governor

BOISE, ID - Singer and actress Cher has endorsed Democratic state Representative Paulette Jordan in the race to become Idaho's next governor.

Cher tweeted Wednesday that she met Jordan at the Las Vegas women's march and said Idahoans would be well served under Jordan's leadership.

Cher added that Jordan is a thoughtful and intelligent woman.

Jordan drew cheers at Sunday's Women's March when she announced she was running to be not only Idaho's first female governor, but also the first Native American woman to be governor in any state.

The 38-year-old Jordan is running against 71-year-old A.J. Balukoff, a Boise businessman who ran unopposed in the 2014 Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Idaho voters haven't swung for a Democratic governor since 1990.

The governor's seat has attracted a wide range of candidates ever since Governor "Butch" Otter announced he wouldn't seek a fourth term.

(by Associated Press)



