Chan Kim wins the 34th Albertsons Boise Open

BOISE, Idaho — The 34th Albertsons Boise Open, held at Hillcrest Country Club, is the first stop of the four-round finals event for the Korn Ferry Professional Golf Tour.

And for the second weekend in a row, Chan Kim topped the Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard, assuring him a spot on the PGA Tour 2024.

Kim won his first top place at the Magnit Championship at the Metedeconk National Golf Club course in New Jersey just a week before heading to Boise. Going into the Magnit, Kim was ranked at No. 64 for points, and the win upped his placement to No. 12.

Thanks to shooting 28-under at Hillcrest, edging out David Kocher with a two-stroke lead, Kim's rank jumped again, this time landing him in the No. 2 points position heading into the Nashville leg of the Korn Ferry Finals.

The top 30 from the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour earn a 2024 PGA Tour card.

Kim, who's nick-named Mr. Worldwide in professional golfing circles, is an eight-time Japan Golf Tour Winner. But his win in the Albertsons Boise Open has secured his first PGA Tour Card for 2024.

Kocher took second in Boise. His brother lives in town, and his mom flew in to join the family cheering section. Kocher moved to point position No. 43 thanks to his strong performance over the weekend, inching his way closer to the PGA.

Third place went to Thomas Rosenmueller, and a tie for fourth between Tour Leader Ben Kohles and Jacob Bridgeman rounded out the top five.

His round at Hillcrest gave Kohles his fifth Top-10 finish of the current season.

Other notables gaining large point position advancements were RJ Manke and Vince Whaley, both keeping their games alive and qualifying for the next round in the finals.