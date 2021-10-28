Watch
Challenge to residency requirements for assisted-suicide law

Don Ryan/AP
FILE- In this March 22, 2002, file photo, Stacey Richter holds a sign outside a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore., as a hearing begins to decide the fate of Oregon's physician-assisted suicide law. Oregon's Death with Dignity Act is now 20 years old. Voters approved the aid-in-dying proposal in 1994 and it then survived a repeal effort. The law that took effect Oct. 27, 1997 made Oregon the first state to make it legal for a doctor to prescribe a life-ending drug to a terminally ill patient of sound mind who makes the request. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
Posted at 1:29 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 15:29:46-04

PORTLAND, Ore. — A lawsuit has been filed saying the residency requirements for Oregon’s assisted suicide law violate the U.S. Constitution.

Oregon was the first state to legalize medical aid in dying in 1997, when it allowed adult residents with a terminal diagnosis and prognosis of six months or less to live to end their lives by taking a lethal dose of prescribed medication.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports experts believe the legal action filed Thursday could have broad implications as the first constitutional challenge to such residency requirements. Oregon’s law was the basis of laws since adopted in eight other states and Washington, D.C.

