Chad Daybell's trial on track to start April 1 in Ada County

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Final discussions were made in Fremont County Court Thursday morning at a pre-trial conference ahead of the murder trial for Chad Daybell which is set to start April 1 in Ada County.

Daybell's lawyer, John Prior, told Judge Steven Boyce he plans to call seven expert witnesses to the stand but did not say who they were.

Related: John Prior will remain Chad Daybell's attorney. Judge denies motion to withdraw from case

The trial could take eight to ten weeks.

Chad Daybell is charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder for the deaths of his former wife, Tammy Daybell, and his current wife's two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted on similar charges earlier this year and is currently serving three life sentences as she awaits trial for additional charges in Arizona.

Related: Judge denies Chad Daybell's motions to remove the death penalty

Daybell has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted he could face the death penalty.

The trial will be live-streamed via court-controlled cameras and witnesses will be instructed not to view any portion of the proceedings outside of their time testifying.

Related: The trial of Chad Daybell will remain in Ada County

Jury selection will start April 1, with jury questionnaires sent out to potential Ada County jurors ahead of time. It took a full week to place a jury for Lori Vallow Daybell's trial in April 2023.

Prosecutors may file some last-minute motions in the coming weeks, so another hearing may take place before Daybell is transported to Ada County for trial.