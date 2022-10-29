Watch Now
Chad Daybell's January trial is postponed

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, Chad Daybell listens during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday, May 24, 2021, on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell was also charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before Lori and Chad married. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
BOISE, Idaho — Judge Steven Boyce vacated the January trial of Chad Daybell late Friday. The trial was set to happen in Boise next year.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are set to have a conjoined trial. Vallow's case has been paused while her mental competency can be determined.

Daybell's attorney has filed another motion to separate their trial. An argument on that motion is expected to happen at a hearing next month, according to our partners at East Idaho News.

A date for a new trial has not been set.

