Chad Daybell's January trial is postponed

BOISE, Idaho — Judge Steven Boyce vacated the January trial of Chad Daybell late Friday. The trial was set to happen in Boise next year.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are set to have a conjoined trial. Vallow's case has been paused while her mental competency can be determined.

Daybell's attorney has filed another motion to separate their trial. An argument on that motion is expected to happen at a hearing next month, according to our partners at East Idaho News.

A date for a new trial has not been set.

