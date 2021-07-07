Chad Daybell will not be charged in connection to death of Charles Vallow

Prosecutors in Maricopa County will not prosecute Chad Daybell in connection with the death of Charles Vallow.

In a letter from Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel to the Chandler Police Department obtained by East Idaho News, prosecutors listed "no reasonable likelihood of conviction" in charges of conspiracy to commit murder in the First Degree.

East Idaho News reports police in Arizona submitted the charges against Daybell the same day charges against Lori Vallow were submitted.

Lori Vallow was indicted on first degree murder charges in the death of her ex-husband. A Maricopa County Grand Jury in Arizona charged Vallow with one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder in the death of Charles Vallow.

Chad Daybell, pleaded not guilty to murder charges earlier this month. His trial is set to begin in November.