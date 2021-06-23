Jury trial for Chad Daybell set to begin in November

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — This article was written by Eric Grossarth of East Idaho News.

A jury trial date is now scheduled for Chad Daybell for his alleged involvement in the killings of three people.

During a scheduling conference for 52-year-old Daybell on Wednesday morning, District Judge Steven Boyce, Defense Attorney John Prior and Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Linsdey Blake agreed to schedule the jury trial starting on Nov. 8. They suspected it will last about five weeks.

Daybell did not appear during the hearing over Zoom.

Daybell pleaded not guilty at an arraignment earlier this month to every charge against him. In May, a Fremont County grand jury indicted Chad and his wife Lori Vallow Daybell for various crimes, including first-degree murder for the deaths of Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow — Lori’s two children.

Chad is also facing financial-related crimes for a life insurance policy that increased shortly before Tammy’s death.

Lori’s case is on hold after Boyce put a stay or temporary pause on the case after a psychologist deemed her not competent for legal proceedings. Lori was committed to the Department of Health and Welfare to undergo restorative mental health treatment.