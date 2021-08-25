Court Documents: Chad Daybell waives right to speedy trial

Chad Daybell has waived his right to a speedy trial according to court documents posted on the State of Idaho Judicial Branch website. The court documents were posted on August 24.

According to Idaho Code, those accused of crimes have six months from the time of their arraignment to have their case brought to trial. East Idaho News reports that because Daybell waived that right, the trial will likely be moved from November to sometime in 2022.

A change of venue hearing is still set to take place on October 5 and 6 this year. John Prior, Daybell's attorney, has asked for the change of venue hearing because he believes a fair and impartial can't be held in the 10 counties of the 7th Judicial District, according to court documents.

Prosecutors filed their motion of intent to seek the death penalty against Daybell earlier this month. Daybell pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including first-degree murder, insurance fraud and criminal conspiracy at his June 23 arraignment.

Lori Vallow has been declared not currently competent to stand trial and was committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for treatment. A status conference for Vallow is scheduled for August 30, 2021.