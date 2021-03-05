Central District Health, Saint Als opening vaccine eligibility to group 2.3 Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health (CDH) and Saint Alphonsus will opening eligibility for subgroup 2.3 on Saturday in its four-county jurisdiction. Recommendations for the subgroup were made by the Idaho Covid-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) and ultimately approved by Gov. Brad Little.

CDH says the group includes around 43,000 people in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.

“We are seeing a sizeable increase in the number of vaccines coming to our health district. We’ve also seen a dramatic decrease in demand this past week from those 65 years and older, so we are opening up Subgroup 2.3 to ensure vaccine appointments are filled,” said Russ Duke, District Director for Central District Health in a news release. “Vaccine providers are still encouraged to prioritize appointments for anyone 65 years and older”.

People in subgroup 2.3 can start making vaccine appointments immediately. Those eligible in subgroup 2.3 can start filling appointment slots online or by calling clinics starting Friday and into the weekend. You can view the enrolled vaccine provider list in English by clicking here or in Spanish by clicking here.

Among those eligible in subgroup 2.3:



Frontline workers Food and agricultural workers Food processing workers, including USDA processing plant inspectors Grocery, convenience store, and food pantry workers Manufacturing workers Public transit workers U.S. Postal Services workers Flight crews Subset of essential gas, electric, water, and telecommunications utility workers, who work indoors

Other people eligible in subgroup 2.3 Idaho National Guard (if not included in previous subgroups) Residents of homeless shelters Interpreters (ASL or other languages) Janitorial and cleaning staff who work within any of these sectors or settings (including above)



CDH has published a Mobile Vaccine Provider list where employers can make an agreement with a provider for an on-site or mobile clinic for its employees. The list can be found here.

CDH says the lists are updated as the vaccine is given to providers or changes happen. The district does not make vaccine appointments but has a call center that can help people without internet access who need help navigating a website or connecting with a vaccine provider. The call center can be reached at 208-321-2222 and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The State of Idaho opened a pre-registration tool for the vaccine Friday. Those who register will be placed on a waiting list and providers will reach out when it is time to coordinate vaccine appointments.