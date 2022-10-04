Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Idaho with a cookbook showcasing familiar faces

Idaho continues to celebrate the Hispanics' contributions, achievements, and histories during Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing their stories and work during Hispanic Heritage Month. The Idaho Commission of Hispanic Affairs and the Idaho Commission for libraries have partnered to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing a cookbook.

The idea was sparked during the pandemic to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month. When gatherings weren't allowed, JJ Saldaña got the idea of virtually highlighting Latinos across Idaho.

The cookbook highlights a variety of 31 Latinos in Idaho, one for each day of the long month celebration, that are doing great things for society by sharing family recipes. One of those highlighted in the book is Idaho News 6's Jake Garcia who shared his Smothered Burritos recipe.

"It's just picking up steam every year; we get more and more people interested and saying we love hearing your recipes and we love trying these recipes during Hispanic Heritage month," said JJ Saldaña, the Community Resource Development Specialist at Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.

Idaho's Commission on Hispanic affairs has already been approached by a company that said they want to print it next year and possibly produce a couple of cooking videos.

But so far, all the recipes will be shared daily on Idaho's Commission on Hispanic affairs' Facebook and Twitter pages.