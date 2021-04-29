CDH updates public health advisory, provides guidance for safer spring and summer activities

BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health (CDH) has updated its public health advisory after meeting criteria set during the last advisory update on February 19. The new criteria focused on protecting those 65 and older by allowing them time to get the COVID-19 vaccine and meeting a two-week average daily case rate of less than 30 cases per 100,000 people.

The new advisory is effective immediately in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties. It includes more concise language about wearing face coverings both inside and outside, and considerations for gatherings.

A news release from CDH says rather than assign specific size numbers, the advisory reminds people that large gatherings can prove to be a higher risk for COVID-19 exposure and to follow local and state orders or guidance for size limits and recommendations.

The new order consideration for indoor mask-wearing says to wear a face-covering when you are in an indoor public or private setting where you are not able to maintain six feet of distance between you and anyone outside your household. Children in classrooms and classroom-like settings should continue to wear masks when physical distancing can't be maintained, according to the order.

For outdoor mask-wearing, CDH says while transmission is less likely outside, there are times when wearing a mask is a safe choice. People should consider the number of people they will be around, the type of setting and the likeliness of breathing someone else's air.

Gatherings are higher-risk environments for potential exposure. CDH says indoor venues pose a greater risk than outdoor venues and those who are at higher risk for severe impacts from COVID-19 or who are not vaccinated should avoid large gatherings. CDH provided recommendations for safe gatherings, click here to read them.

Here is the full public health advisory from CDH:

Central District Health also provided guidance on safer spring and summer gatherings. For events in Boise, if the event has more than 50 people, you must submit a COVID-19 safety plan form to CDH for review and recommendation for approval by the City of Boise.

Events outside of Boise in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties with events more than 50 people in attendance should submit an attestation form to CDH at least two weeks before the event. The form must show the even planner will follow the physical distancing, hygiene and gathering protocols. More information and the forms for submission to CDH can be found here.

The full guidance from CDH on safer spring and summer gatherings can be found here:

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Wednesday that masks will no longer be mandatory while outside, following guidance from the CDC. The City of Boise will still monitor COVID-19 in the city and change or modify the health order as needed, according to a news release.