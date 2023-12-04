CBD for Christmas? How far the industry has come in five years and what's holding it back

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — The CBD industry is growing in Idaho with experts predicting massive growth over the coming years. Currently, the biggest roadblock for CBD sales is the FDA.

CBD industry is expected to increase 5 to ten fold in the next five years.



FDA involvement may be the key to allowing CBD into many other products like food and drink.



CBD edibles are available, but only based on state rules.

It's five years since hemp was legalized and interest in CBD was booming. But the industry says the FDA's continued lack of oversight is hurting business even as sales pick up this holiday season.

The holiday season is a big one for most businesses including those who sell CBD.

"Right now it's a big gift giving time," says Amy Wakagawa, with Happy Life CBD boba tea and coffee, "It's been smooth, yeah, customer response has been great, customer return is great."

"I had a hip replacement and I've been using cbd for years," says customer Judy Gatfield. "It definitely calms the pain, not eliminates but makes it easier to tolerate it better."

That's great for the individual who finds relief in CBD. But the FDA says it needs more long term studies on adverse affects and proper dosing.

Wakagawa disagrees.

"I think for so long research was lacking but it's not anymore."

The list of academic studies is growing, And critics argue the FDA doesn't have the best record on efficacy after admitting FDA approved decongestants available for decades in cold medicine really didn't do anything.

At happy life CBD Boba Tea and Coffee, they have cbd products but also offer drinks infused with a shot of CBD.

Wakagawa says the risk of someone overdoing CBD is no more than say the risk of someone taking too much ibuprofen.

yes you could take it beyond the recommended dosage but you can do that with anything that you purchase at any local store."

But until the FDA agrees, businesses like CBD boba tea may just have to rely on word of mouth

“I feel it's better for our bodies.”

to grow their business and profits.

Any and all CBD sold in Idaho must be 100 percent free of THC. That is the component in cannabis that gives users a high.

