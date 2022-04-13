Catholic church can't intervene in Idaho abortion lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected a request by the Roman Catholic Church in Idaho to intervene in a lawsuit over a new state law banning nearly all abortions.

The court did not explain Wednesday why the church was excluded after the Diocese of Boise on Monday asked to be allowed to to join the lawsuit. Idaho last month became the first state to enact legislation modeled after a Texas statute banning abortions after about six weeks.

Planned Parenthood of Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky sued over the abortion ban and the Idaho Supreme Court last week blocked it from going to effect while the lawsuit is underway.