Catholic church asks to intervene in Idaho abortion lawsuit

Posted at 2:42 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 16:42:53-04

The Roman Catholic Church in Idaho is asking the state's Supreme Court to let it intervene in a lawsuit over a new law banning nearly all abortions.

The Diocese of Boise filed the request in support of the abortion ban on Monday. Idaho last month became the first state to enact legislation modeled after the Texas statute banning abortions after about six weeks.

The law would allow potential relatives of the embryo or fetus to each sue an abortion provider for a minimum of $20,000 in damages. Rapists can’t file a lawsuit under the law, but a rapist’s relatives could. Planned Parenthood sued over the law, calling it unconstitutional.

