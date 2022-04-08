Watch
Idaho Supreme Court temporarily blocks abortion ban law

Planned Parenthood Meridian
Posted at 4:46 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 18:46:22-04

The Idaho Supreme Court temporarily blocked the recently signed law to ban nearly all abortions in Idaho Friday.

The court blocked the law that was set to take effect April 22. Planned Parenthood of Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky filed the lawsuit March 30, just days after Gov. Brad Little signed the Texas-style measure into law.

The state has until April 28 to respond to the motion.

Little signed the bill into law March 23, but noted concerns of the law's constitutionality and "significant concerns" regarding the laws impact on victims of sexual assault.

The law allows the potential father, grandparents, siblings, aunts and uncles of a preborn child to sue an abortion provider for a minimum of $20,000 in damages within four years of the abortion. Rapists couldn’t file such a lawsuit, but a rapist’s relatives could.

Read the Idaho Supreme Court's motion here:

