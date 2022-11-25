CASA seeks volunteers and attorneys due to an increasing need within the last year

BOISE, Idaho- — The growing Treasure Valley population is further straining the foster care system. The 4th Judicial District CASA Program has seen an increase in the number of children it serves in the last year. Currently, they are seeking to recruit volunteers across the Treasure Valley.

"So to meet this increased need, we are recruiting an additional 75 guardians ad Litem and 25 pro bono attorneys to provide representation for our program," said Maggie Thompson, CASA Program Director.

CASA is a program through family advocates that advocates for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. These volunteers work alongside welfare professionals, educators, and service providers to ensure judges have the information they need to make an informed decision for each child. The 4th district looking over children in Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley counties currently serves 22% more children than they were a year ago.

"We have more children. We are serving more people, so we need more volunteers right now," said Maggie Thompson.

Current volunteer Adysson Newton has been helping for over a year, and she recognizes the impact of CASA on a child's life.

"Being a positive and consistent adult figure in their lives and celebrating their wins with them. When I'm told that they Aced a math test they were worried about, it feels like my own win," said Adysson Newton, CASA volunteer.

CASA provides volunteers and attorneys with the necessary tools and training to succeed when advocating for a child. If you want to learn about volunteering, visit familyadvocates.org.