CASA of Southwest Idaho is collecting funds for their 12 kids in 12 days campaign

CALDWELL, Idaho — The court-appointed special advocates continue to collect funds for their 12 kids in 12 days. The campaign focuses on helping provide a caring and consistent adult who can mentor and speak up for foster children.

"A CASA advocate going to a child no matter where they live and bringing art supplies and just connecting with them and getting to hear their voice and letting them share what they need," said Bekah Bowman, CASA of Southwest Idaho Executive Director.

It costs $1,200 to advocate for a foster child for an entire year. CASA hopes to reach its goal of $14,400 to provide advocacy for 12 kids. Advocates are volunteers, and the money would go toward their training and education, so they can better assist the children.

"Most of them have been struggling for most of their life, so having these advocates means a lot for them," said Evelyn Marroquin, a Case Manager.

Some children constantly move from home to home and need a consistent adult figure. A CASA advocate might be the most reliable part of a child's life, which is why they play a pivotal role during the child's legal process by providing judges with a report with recommendations in the child's best interest.

"What they need and what they want and what they hope so, we are really there to elevate their voice," said Bekah Bowman.

If you want to support the 12 kids in 12 days campaign, visit CASA at casaofswidaho.org.