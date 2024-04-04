Car gatherings, tire smoke and donuts: Firebird Raceway has a better way for kids to get their need for speed

MERIDIAN — Firebird Raceway offers midnight grudge drag racing for teens who want to get their need for speed. The track was originally built for that very reason. They say it's a good alternative to the impromptu car gatherings at local parks by teens.

On a recent Friday over here in the McDevitt Sports complex by eagle and McMillan, the kids and the cars gather.

You got nothing to do on Friday night you can come out here and enjoy the scenery and look at all the nice cars.”

But it’s rarely in the same place every week.

“How do people find out about this? Instagram and Facebook, post it and shared by everybody.”

And the cars range from an expensive McLaren and Nissan GTR, also known as Godzilla, to a basic Honda.

But most have enough power to spin the wheels.

“You gotta like the smell of burnt rubber. Oh yeah. Coolant rubber oil.”

And that’s where the problems come in.

Motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of preventable death among teens.

More than 3 thousand died nationwide in 2021 according to the U-S department of transportation.

That’s why the national hot rod association motto is …

“Race the strip not the street that’s one of the purposes of why my dad put this race track here.”

For the last decade or so, firebird raceway has hosted what’s known as midnight grudge drags

“Grudge race which means you just pair up with someone and whether it’s your friend or neighbor or someone you meet at the racetrack and it’s heads up the first one to the finish line is the winner.”

And anyone with 35 bucks and a safe car can do it.

"Turn your car loose for a quarter mile and see how fast it can go. We established a few years ago this club, the 100mph club”

“I got one of those stickers recently and it was a blast to earn it but it’s also a bit of bragging rights to put it on your car.”

And New says you don’t have to race, you can just show up and hang with your friends.

“That’s part of growing up having a good time and for all of us who love cars it’s fun to have cars together. And talk shop.”