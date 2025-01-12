Watch Now
News

Actions

Car crashes into snow plow in Northern Idaho

4th "plow strike" this winter
A car slid into a plow on State Highway 5 on Friday. Both occupants escaped without serious injury.
Snow Plow.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ST. MARIES, Idaho — On Friday, a car traveling on State Highway 5, approximately 3 miles west of St. Maries, lost control and crashed into an oncoming snowplow,

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the crash marks the 4th "plow strike" of the winter.

RELATED: Plow strike in North Idaho leaves car damaged, drivers were not injured

The Idaho Transportation Department recommends drivers "utilize the Idaho 511" number to stay up to date on current road conditions. When driving in winter conditions, motorists are also advised to slow down, plan ahead, and always have an emergency winter kit in the car that includes extra clothes, an ice scraper, a shovel, winter wiper fluid, a flashlight, and a blanket.

See updated road conditions: Idaho Transportation Department - 511

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights