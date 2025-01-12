Car crashes into snow plow in Northern Idaho

ST. MARIES, Idaho — On Friday, a car traveling on State Highway 5, approximately 3 miles west of St. Maries, lost control and crashed into an oncoming snowplow,

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the crash marks the 4th "plow strike" of the winter.

The Idaho Transportation Department recommends drivers "utilize the Idaho 511" number to stay up to date on current road conditions. When driving in winter conditions, motorists are also advised to slow down, plan ahead, and always have an emergency winter kit in the car that includes extra clothes, an ice scraper, a shovel, winter wiper fluid, a flashlight, and a blanket.

See updated road conditions: Idaho Transportation Department - 511