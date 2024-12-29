Plow strike in North Idaho leaves car damaged, drivers were not injured

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department reports that a plow strike occurred in North Idaho this morning, marking the region's first winter season.
According to a release, the drivers were left unharmed. However, both vehicles sustained significant damage.
All the snow and mixed precipitation in recent weeks has Idaho Transportation Department crews working hard to make our roads safe. They would like to use this particular incident to remind Idaho drivers to take it slow in icy or slippery conditions.
Plow strike this morning in N. Idaho. An unfortunate reminder that winter roads require winter driving! ❄️🚗 Thankfully, both drivers were safe.— Idaho Transportation Department (@IdahoITD) December 28, 2024
Our crews are working hard around the clock to keep the roads clear -- take it easy out there, slow down, & help everyone stay safe. pic.twitter.com/049McAlm0f