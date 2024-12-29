Watch Now
Plow strike in North Idaho leaves car damaged, drivers were not injured

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department reports that a plow strike occurred in North Idaho this morning, marking the region's first winter season.

According to a release, the drivers were left unharmed. However, both vehicles sustained significant damage.

All the snow and mixed precipitation in recent weeks has Idaho Transportation Department crews working hard to make our roads safe. They would like to use this particular incident to remind Idaho drivers to take it slow in icy or slippery conditions.

